'Pokemon GO' News: Niantic Cautions Players Using Old iPhones of Looming Lock Out

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel A promotional image for the hit mobile game "Pokemon GO."

Despite the many different challenges "Pokemon GO" has faced throughout the year, there is no question that the game still commands a huge following. Things, however, may change very soon.

According to a Daily Star report, the hit mobile game will no longer be supporting Apple devices that are running iOS 8. This means that Trainers who are using older models like the iPhone 4 will be affected by the changes that are set to take place today.

"Pokémon GO is ending support for devices running on iOS 8. Trainers using devices with this operating system will no longer be able to access Pokémon GO after 11/20/2017," wrote developer Niantic Labs in a post. "We encourage Trainers on iOS 8 to upgrade their operating systems to iOS 9 and above for uninterrupted access to Pokémon GO," the post went on to say.

Niantic also explained the rationale behind the decision to cut its support for devices running on iOS 8, noting that since its release in 2014, there "have been some major improvements to the iOS operating systems. By removing support for iOS 8, we are able to streamline our development process and focus resources on supporting newer operating systems and technologies."

In addition, the developer also noted that majority of Apple users have already moved up to using iOS9 or better. Whenever migrations from older operating systems occur, Niantic said that they update their device requirement periodically for them to focus on the type of devices players of games like "Pokemon GO" use.

Earlier this month, the company clarified in a blog post that they will not be abandoning "Pokemon GO," as they also get busy developing the "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" mobile game. Niantic wrote that they are "100% committed" to improving "Pokemon GO" that will allow its players to explore, meet new people, and "deepen their connection to the Pokemon universe."

Furthermore, they also promised new features that will be released starting next year.