'Pokémon Go' News: Niantic CEO Provides an Update Regarding Features Still Coming to the Game

"Pokémon Go" is still growing, with developers regularly adding new elements to it, and it doesn't sound like they are going to stop that anytime soon.

Niantic CEO John Hanke himself was even the one to reconfirm that they still have a ton of things they want to do with this game.

Spotted recently by Pokémon Go Hub, Hanke talked more about the game after sharing a flight with a player known by many other fans as "Doctor PoGo."

Over on Twitter, @ReversalYouTube took the time to detail the key revelations shared by Hanke during his conversations with Doctor PoGo.

First off, players don't even need to worry about it anymore, Gen 4 Pokémon have been confirmed for the game. Now, Hanke did not say exactly when these creatures would start to make their way into the game, but the fact that they are being worked on currently probably means that they are going to be officially added sooner rather than later.

Another feature in-development currently is PvP, according to Hanke. PvP is an important element of many "Pokémon" games past, so its absence from this augmented reality title has been quite noticeable. Fans will likely be glad to know that the developers are not okay with just leaving PvP out of the game for good.

"Pokémon Go" players can also expect the level cap to be raised in the future, although to what point it will be increased remains unclear at this time.

Hanke also indicated that they are planning to apply some changes to the maps to make them more "raid-friendly." Sometime soon, players may be given the opportunity to submit their own PokeStops.

As always, the folks at Niantic are still trying to eliminate those players who routinely use things not available in the game to gain unfair advantages. In this case, Hanke specifically named spoofers as the ones they want to take action against next.

The last notable revelation shared by Hanke is that there are apparently plans to host yet another Pokémon Go Fest, though a date for when this may take place has not been determined just yet.

What is curious, though, is that there are some important features still missing from the game that Hanke did not talk about, including trading.

Similar to PvP, trading is an essential element of those earlier "Pokémon" and it remains as a crucial component even of the titles that have been released fairly recently.

It's unclear if Hanke did not discuss trading simply because the subject slipped his mind or if that is a possible indicator that this feature is not in the works at the moment and that it may not be added at all.

For what it's worth, it does not seem as though active players are really looking for trading to be added anytime soon, and they would probably prefer to see other features be prioritized.

More news about the new features coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.