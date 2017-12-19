'Pokemon GO' News: Niantic Labs Giving Away Free Stuff to Entice Inactive Players to Come Back?

(Photo: Niantic Labs) A promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

Niantic Labs is giving away free stuff for "Pokémon GO" players as a way to promote the new features added to the augmented reality game.

The studio has sent email to players with a redemption code for two Super Incubators and one Premium Raid Pass they can use within the next three days.

Not all players received the email though. Comicbook.com notes that majority of active players did not get one, which led them to believe that Niantic is trying to bring players who stopped playing the game to come back.

After all, the developer outlines the big changes they added to the game including the addition of Dynamic Weather, the release of Generation 3 Pokémon as well as the Legendary Pokémon Groudon taking over as a Raid boss.

"Pokémon GO" started strong last year with a massive playerbase, but the number drastically dwindled down ever since and it looks like Niantic is trying to rectify that by inviting back those who were once active players to come back with free items.

One of the biggest sources of grumbles from players is the EX-Raid system. Over at Reddit, players want Niantic to completely abolish it if they do not plan to fix it.

The "Pokémon GO" EX-Raid system has a lot of trainers "discouraged" from playing the game as many feel like working hard would not get them anything anyway and that not everyone seems to get the opportunity to be invited. One Redditor complains, with fellow users agreeing:

It's just fundamentally unsatisfying to have such a desirable Pokémon in a game with so little content and zero endgame to be locked away behind a leaky faucet, with nothing to do but wait week after week and twiddle your thumbs and hope you win the lottery to get the chance to have enough people show up so you can have a chance to flip some coins to actually catch the bloody thing. That's not fun.

It is unclear if Niantic will be doing this new "Pokémon GO" promotion regularly now. The abovementioned site speculates that if it manages to bring in the numbers to the game again, it will give away more free stuff. For now, nothing is for certain yet.