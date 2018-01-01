'Pokemon GO' News: Niantic Labs Teases What to Expect After Gen 3 Update

(Photo: Niantic Labs) An image from "Pokémon GO."

Niantic Labs always took pride in having its huge player base in mind when putting together updates for its hit augmented reality game "Pokémon GO." This will be the case in the updates that the game will get after the Generation 3 rollout.

In an interview with Express UK, Niantic Labs developer Matt Slemon said that they have "a long list of features" that they want to bring to the game eventually.

Many are community asks, and a lot of them are team ideas, or suggestions from The Pokemon Company. Building AR games is at the core of what are company is trying to do, especially with "Pokemon GO." As we move forward, I can continue to expect us to choose features that both provide a good tie-in with augmented reality, as well as being strong on Pokemon features.

Indeed, Niantic Labs is starting as early as this week by making Gym and PokéStop locations more accessible to "Pokémon GO" players with the addition of these venues in other areas, thanks to Ingress Agents around the world and the Operation Portal Recon.

Speaking of which, location seems to be the issue that gamers are having with one of the rarest Gen 3 creatures Relicanth, also popping up in certain countries.

According to the folks over at The Silph Reddit, the Pokémon has only appeared in regions like New Zealand where many of the sightings are being reported, as well as Fiji, New Caledonia and Vanatu.

Because of this, a lot of "Pokémon GO" players are yet to get the chance to capture the highly sought after pocket monster and are hoping they would sooner rather than later.

It is speculated that for now, Relicanth will make the Pacific Island region its home. It is unknown at the moment when fans will get to see the creature in more locations.