'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Launches 'Global Catch Challenge'; Requires 3 Billion Catches in a Week

REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

Niantic, the developer of hit mobile game "Pokémon GO," has recently launched another global challenge that has an even tougher goal of catching three billion monsters within a week.

The seemingly impossible task kicked off alongside the launch of "Pokémon GO Travel," which Niantic described as "a new video series to see the world through the eyes of a Pokémon Trainer."

In an update, the developers said: "To kick things off, Pokémon GO Travel is taking a diverse group of Trainers from around the world to Japan to host our first-ever Global Catch Challenge."

The Global Catch Challenge is being led by internet stars IHasCupquake, Coisa de Nerd, and Rachel Quirico, and officially began on Nov. 20. The event will conclude on Nov. 26. The three were brought by Niantic to Japan where they will be doing their part in catching the billions of Pokémon.

In Niantic's words, the three internet celebrities will "learn more about Japanese culture" and "inspire the world to play together." While the 3 billion target seem to be overreaching, Niantic will give out rewards in set milestones within the week.

However, it is important to note that in less than two days, participating "Pokémon GO" trainers have already caught 500 million monsters, which makes the target seem possible to achieve.

The 500 million mark is also the Global Catch Challenge's Bronze milestone which will give rewards that include double XP for all and lures that will last for up to six hours. The next milestone will be at 1.5 billion and holds even more rewards such as stardust. Then, once trainers around the world reach the 3 billion mark, Farfetch'd (who is found worldwide) and Kangaskhan (who lives in East Asia) will be available to catch for 48 hours.

Meanwhile, as the Global Catch Challenge goes on, Niantic promised there would be more Pokémon sightings around the world.

On the other hand, whatever the outcome of the first Global Catch Challenge will be, the event will conclude in the "Pokémon GO" Safari Zone event in Tottori, Japan.

"Pokémon GO" is now available for Android and iOS devices.