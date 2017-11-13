'Pokemon GO' News: Niantic Promises Commitment Amid Upcoming 'Harry Potter' Game Release

Facebook/PokemonGO A promotional image for Pokémon GO

Last week's announcement that a new "Harry Potter" video game is being developed by Niantic Labs got Potterheads excited. The same, however, cannot be said for some diehard "Pokemon GO" fans who are looking for new improvements and surprises for the hit mobile game.

In a blog post published last Friday, the game developer confirmed that it is, in no way, abandoning "Pokemon GO" as they get their hands busy with "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite." Instead, it promised that they will continue developing and improving the game.

"Just like many of you, we're super excited about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and are working hard with our partners at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco's development team to bring that to life," Niantic opened.

"However, we–the Pokémon GO development team–want to say that we are 100% committed to creating an ever-changing and growing game that gets our players exploring, meeting each other, and deepening their connection to the Pokémon universe," the company's post went on to explain.

Niantic confirmed that it is "actively expanding the Pokémon GO development team" to create "more amazing features" next year. Furthermore, Niantic also promised a new update on "Pokemon GO," which will be released within the week. The post, however, did not reveal any details on the said update.

Comicbook.com noted that Niantic is currently beefing up its personnel for over 30 different positions. Some of these posts are based in its office in Bellevue, Washington, where the company is closely working with The Pokemon Company.

Last week, a post on the Pottermore website confirmed that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (WBIE) has launched Portkey Games. The new label is tasked to release a series of console and mobile games featuring the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Incidentally, the first title set to be released by Portkey Games is "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite," developed by Niantic. Much like "Pokemon GO," the title also works as an augmented reality (AR) mobile game.