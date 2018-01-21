'Pokemon Go' News: Nintendo Announces 'Legendary Year of Pokemon'

Reuters/Sam Mircovich The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration.

"Pokemon Go" players will be able to get specific Legendary beasts this year like they never have before. On Tuesday, the Pokemon Company International announced that 2018 marks the "Legendary Year of Pokemon," so it would launch various promotional events across the franchise to let players get Legendary beasts each month.

With the Pokemon Company's events, players will be able to access in "Pokemon Go" bonuses that usually pop up in games like "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon." These bonuses include the Pokemon mobile games, the trading card game and the Pokemon TV app.

Traditionally, every generation of main Pokemon games centers on a new pairing of Legendary Pokemon which factors into the narrative of the game and the lore of the world. For instance, in "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon," players eventually interacted with and caught Solgaleo or Lunala, respectively.

The Pokemon Company's announcement is a piece of good news for "Pokemon Go" fans since Legendary Pokemon are among the most sought-after beasts in the game. Aside from the fact that they are powerful and elusive, they are also very difficult to take down and capture during battles. Even until now, each of these Legendaries has almost always been limited to the game they are featured in.

Additionally, according to the Pokemon Company, fans of the game can get their Legendary fill each month in "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon." As the event launches, players get one of the two Legendaries from other generations each month, starting with either the Palkia or Dialga in February. The Dialga is a Steel-and-Dragon type of Legendary Pokemon while the Palkia is the Water-and-Dragon type. Both Pokemon have their origins from the Sinnoh region, which was also the setting for "Pokemon Pearl" and "Pokemon Diamond."

Players may avail of the abovementioned bonuses for free through a Mystery Gift in the main menu of the 3DS games.