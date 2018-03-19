Twitter/PokemonGoApp The Shiny variant of Lugia has been found inside 'Pokémon Go'

Just recently, some "Pokémon Go" players have stumbled upon an interesting discovery — the Shiny variant of Lugia is apparently now in the game.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, players have reported encountering Shiny Lugia and have even provided pictures showing this rare creature.

Redditor "Starbreaker10" shared an image showing a recently caught Shiny Lugia, and several other players have told their own success stories as well.

As can be seen in the image, the Shiny variant of Lugia features a different color pattern that arguably makes it look cooler compared to the original version.

Now, what's really interesting about this particular Legendary and Shiny Pokémon is that despite its status, it's apparently quite easy to capture.

Many players have reported that they have managed to catch the Shiny version of Lugia with little trouble.

There are players who noted that they were able to capture the Shiny Lugia on their first try. Upon hearing about how apparently easy it is to catch the aforementioned Pokémon, some players have even intentionally executed less than perfect throws and yet they were still successful.

Even many of those "Pokémon Go" players who failed to capture the Shiny Lugia on their first attempt, were successful the next time they tried to catch the creature.

This has led some fans to conclude that the catch rate for Shiny Lugia is pretty high.

It's a bit odd to hear that such a rare Pokémon is being caught so easily, but many players probably won't be complaining about that.

Just in case the catch rate isn't meant to be as high as it currently is, players may want to seek out the Shiny Lugia as soon as possible.

Another reason players should act to capture the Shiny Lugia as soon as they can is that this Pokémon is only expected to be present in Raid Battles until April 2, as developers noted previously.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.