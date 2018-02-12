'Pokémon Go' News: Shiny Variants of Swablu, Altaria Now Expected To Be in the Game

Numerous other Shiny Pokémon have previously been spotted in the game

Pokémon official website The Shiny variant of Swablu is now featured inside 'Pokémon Go'

The number of Shiny Pokémon inside "Pokémon Go" just keeps on rising, with two more seemingly added to the total.

An image showing off the Pokémon Swablu can currently be seen in a post on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit, but there is something different about the appearance of this particular creature.

Instead of featuring its familiar blue skin, Swablu was shown sporting a golden coating in the image included in the post.

The Swablu in question featuring a different look likely means that this is not the normal version of the Pokémon and is instead the sought-after Shiny variant.

Given that the Shiny Swablu is now inside the mobile game, that also seemingly confirms that the evolutionary form of this Pokémon, the creature known as Altaria, has a Shiny version as well.

Interestingly enough, it seems that "Pokémon Go" players are having some luck encountering the Shiny Swablu.

Previously, a number of players expressed their frustrations over consistently failing to capture the Shiny variants of Magikarp and Pikachu among others.

This time around, more than a few players are sharing that they are seeing and capturing Shiny Swablus with greater ease and frequency. It seems that Swablus are appearing more often inside the game for certain players and those high encounter rates are translating to increased Shiny spawns.

For those players currently without a Shiny Swablu - or any Shiny Pokémon for that matter - now may be the time for them to get back in the game and spend time trying to change that.

Players may also soon find Shiny versions of Chikorita, Bayleef and Meganium inside the game.

Last month, "team_aqua_" posted a picture showing the Shiny variants of the aforementioned Pokémon. Noted data-miner "Chrales" also confirmed that 3D assets for those Pokémon are in the game's files.

"Pokémon Go" players can expect to hear more about other Shiny Pokémon in the near future.