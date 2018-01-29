'Pokémon GO' News: The Creatures to Keep in Mind to Prep for Gen 4 Entrance

(Photo: Reuters/Sam Mircovich) The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration.

With most Generation 3 Pokémon already in "Pokémon GO," gamers have started to direct their attention to welcoming the creatures from the Sinnoh region.

Gen 4 Pokémon are expected to make their way to the game next and the folks over at the "Pokémon GO" Reddit have already started preparations for their arrival.

A Redditor has made it his mission to help players with the prep by providing the number of candies to evolve the previous generation Pokémon to Gen 4.

Eevee, for example, is expected to require 25 candies to evolve to Leafeon or Glaceon. It will take double the amount of these candies to evolve Tangela to Tangrowth and Lickitung to Lickilicky.

For 50 to 100 candies, "Pokémon GO" players can evolve Electabuzz to Electivire and Magmar to Magmortar. However, it will have to be a minimum of 100 candies for a Pokémon like Rhydon to evolve into the more powerful Rhyperior, and then Magneton to Magnezone.

For Gen 2 Pokémon, players will need 50 candies to evolve Aipom to Ambipom, Yanma to Yanmega, Murkrow to Honchkrow, Misdreavus to Mismagius, Gligar to Gliscor, and Sneasel to Weavile.

However, "Pokémon GO" players will need up to 100 candies to evolve Piloswine to Mamoswine, Porygon 2 to Porygon-Z, and Togetic to Togekiss.

With regard to the Gen 3 Pokémon recently added in the game, Nosepass can transform into Probopass for only 50 candies. The same goes for the female Snorunt to Frosglass.

Double that amount and "Pokémon GO" trainers should be able to evolve Dusclops to Dusknoir, male Kirlia to Gallade, and Roselia to Roserade.

While it might be a while before Gen 4 Pokemon will officially find their way in "Pokémon GO," users are advised to make sure they have these Pokemon in their roster in order to make the most of their arrival from the get-go.