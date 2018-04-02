'Pokémon Go' News: The Shiny Variant of Murkrow Has Been Found

Pokemon official website The Shiny version of Murkrow has been seen inside 'Pokémon Go'

Additional Shiny Pokémon are still making their way into "Pokémon Go," with the latest addition being the rare variant of a dual-type creature.

Over at r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, user EdgeOfOblivion48 shared an image showing that the Shiny variant of the Pokémon known as Murkrow has now been added to the game.

As can be seen in the image, the Shiny Murkrow is covered with purple feathers instead of the usual black feathers.

What's interesting about the addition of this particular Shiny creature is that players first started seeing it on April Fools' Day. As Bulbapedia notes, the Murkrow is known for pulling pranks on some unsuspecting travelers, so it's fitting that something special related to this creature was done on this special day for foolery.

Notably, some "Pokémon Go" players have reported that the encounter rate for the Murkrow has seemingly been increased.

Now, what is unclear here is if the increased encounter rate for Murkrow was only in effect for April Fools' Day or if the developers have bumped that rate up for good.

While players are still trying to figure out if the increased encounter rate is going to be a permanent thing, it would be best for trainers to start catching the Shiny version of Murkrow if they haven't done so already.

One other thing worth noting about the addition of the Shiny Murkrow is that this seemingly also confirms that developers will eventually introduce a Shiny version of Honchkrow.

Honchkrow is the evolutionary form of Murkrow. The Honchkrow is not expected to be inside the game currently as it is a Gen 4 Pokémon, though it should be added along with a bunch of other creatures in the not-too-distant future.

Developers have added quite a few new Shiny Pokémon to the AR game recently, according to a recent report from Comicbook.com. Among the new Shiny creatures that have been added recently are Bulbasaurs, Ivysaurs and Venusaurs as well as the rare variant of the Legendary Lugia.

The Shiny variant of Mew is also apparently inside the game right now, though players have had more trouble finding that rare creature.

Players also need to know that hunting down a Shiny Pokémon is not going to be easy.

While the developers may have helped players find the Shiny Murkrow faster by hiking up the encounter rate for that Pokémon, the same is not the case for the other Pokémon who have already gotten Shiny variants.

Typically, it can take a long time before a Shiny variant of any Pokémon is found, and there are players who have talked about spending hours wandering around in search of a specific creature and coming up with no new Shiny Pokémon of any kind.

Shiny Pokémon hunting is a hard task, and if players are looking to do this, they will need to pack plenty of supplies and a lot of patience as well.

It's unclear when the next Shiny Pokémon will be added; though, given the rate at which developers have been introducing them lately, it may not be long before another rare creature is spotted.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.