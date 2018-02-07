'Pokémon Go' News: Two More Unown Forms Have Seemingly Been Added

Twenty-eight different forms of Unown now expected to be in the game

Pokemon official website More forms of Unown may have just been added to 'Pokémon Go'

"Pokémon Go" contains a diverse collection of creatures, including ones that are quite mysterious.

Unown is one of those mysterious creatures in the game, and what is even more interesting about this particular Pokémon is that it features different forms.

Previously, 26 different forms of Unown – one for every letter of the alphabet – were available in the game. But now, it seems that two additional forms have just been introduced.

In a post on the r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, "bappelcake" shared an image that seemed to feature Unown's updated Pokédex entry. As seen in the image, there were now spaces available for up to 28 forms of Unown, which hinted that two more variants of this creature have been introduced.

The two additional forms of Unown are expected to be its ! (exclamation point) and ? (question mark) variants.

Obviously, many players were delighted to find out that even more creatures have just been added to "Pokémon Go," though they should know that these Unown forms are not exactly easy to find.

Several players who commented on the image shared their own experiences related to trying to find Unown, and not all of them relayed success stories.

It is possible that the introduction of two more forms will make Unown easier to encounter, but then again, those could just be two more variants players will struggle to locate.

Notably, the two new Unown forms may not be the only creatures players will want to watch out for

Just a few days ago, noted data miner "Chrales" posted about some interesting things found in the game's files that seemingly refer to the Pokémon Castform and Deoxys. References to the different forms of those Pokémon have been discovered, and those could be clues that the creatures themselves will be added soon.

More news about other new creatures that may be coming to "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.