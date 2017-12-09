'Pokémon GO' News: Two New Shinies Added; Which Gen 3 Creatures Should You Go For?

(Photo: Pokémon official website) Absol and Mawile.

The latest update for "Pokémon GO" also added a couple of shinies.

Gamers are reporting sightings of the Dark-type Pokémon Absol and the Fairy and Steel-type creature Mawile both hailing from the Hoenn region.

The Shiny Absol found in "Pokémon GO" right now is reported to feature the same white fur but with dark pink skin instead of the usual deep purple and black combination.

Shiny Absol has reportedly been captured in a Tier 4 Raid! https://t.co/Oi2NtF9tS4 pic.twitter.com/KP3DVvmEZn — The Silph Road (@TheSilphRoad) December 8, 2017

On the other hand, the Shiny version of Mawile in "Pokémon GO" trades the black patches of its skin for bright purple ones. Both appear to be raid bosses for the moment. There are no reports yet on whether they spawn in the wild or not.

Mawile comes shiny too! pic.twitter.com/FTQZQ3dh5B — Matt Sy (@m4ttsyke) December 8, 2017

Absol and Mawile are the 11th and 12th Pokémon in the augmented reality game to get the shiny treatment. The others are Bandette, Dusclops, Duskull, Gyarados, Magikarp, Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Sableye and Shuppet.

The latest update for "Pokémon GO" also appears to have added all Generation 3 Pokémon, but there are only few that are worth seeking out with utmost patience.

According to Slash Gear, Gen 3 must-haves include the likes of Aron, Bagon, Beldum, Feebas, Makuhita, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Spheal, Treecko and Torchic — all of which are able to evolve to some of the most powerful creatures of their generation. Majority of them need 25 candies to evolve except for Makuhita and Feebas, which need 50 and 100 candies, respectively.

With the update, Swampert stands as the most powerful creature in "Pokémon GO" right now, per the abovementioned website. Only Sceptile or an Exeggutor will be able to put up a fight with it.

As for the biggest Pokémon around, that title is held by Slaking with a whopping 5,441 CP. It is advised that players make sure they get one because it is kicked off the game for being too powerful.