'Pokémon GO' News, Update: Ho-Oh Finally Coming, EX Raid Tests Conducted

Expand | Collapse (Photo: The official Pokémon website) The Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh.

It looks like the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh will finally make its way to the hit augmented reality game "Pokémon GO."

According to Pokémon GO Hub, several local trackers have reported an EX raid test involving the said creature, which is apparently being conducted as part of the ongoing "Pokémon GO Travel" video series, which is participated in by popular YouTubers and influencers from around the globe that developer Niantic Labs flew to Japan for the big "Pokémon GO" event.

One of the participants named Anne shared images of Ho-Oh that she spotted at the Uradome Coast in Japan located at the Tottori Prefecture.

The abovementioned publication points out that Niantic Labs did not send out any official invites for this EX raid test, but it appears the YouTubers may be testing it or at least involved in it in some way.

Either way, this points out to Ho-Oh finally making his much-awaited entrance in "Pokémon GO." Out of all the Legendary Pokémon from the original "Pokémon" games, only the fire-type avian Pokémon has not appeared in the augmented reality hit.

Ho-Oh might end up being part of the Global Catch Challenge celebration in Tottori, where gamers were tasked to work together to catch three billion Pokémon over the weekend in exchange for the wild duck Pokemon Farfetch'd being made available to "Pokémon GO," which the recently successfully achieved.

If it is anything like how Mewtwo was brought into the game, Ho-Oh is expected to get a worldwide release soon. In fact, Pokémon GO Hub believes that this EX raid will take place on Dec. 3 with some official invites reportedly being sent out without the "field test" note, which means the creature is indeed almost ready to join the fray.

Some gamers, however, feel like Niantic Labs should first focus on improving the EX raid system in "Pokémon GO" before bringing in more since it has never been the smoothest and has turned gamers off from the app.