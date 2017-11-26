'Pokemon GO' Raid Battles to Receive Major Changes and Updates

YouTube/The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel Niantic addressed players' feedback regarding "Pokemon GO's" controversial EX Battle Raids.

After receiving countless numbers of complaints from players, Niantic Labs announced that they will apply huge changes on the Raid Battles of "Pokemon GO."

The hit mobile game's raid system, particularly the EX Raids, has been a target of negative feedback from Trainers. The system has apparently been favoring certain players, which did not appear to be acceptable to others, Engadget reported.

To address the concern, the developer posted a message, explaining their insights, as well as the next steps they will be taking. "We greatly appreciate all the feedback you've shared with us about the Raid Battle feature over the past few months. We've been carefully reviewing your feedback and will be making a few changes to the feature in response," wrote Niantic.

The EX Raid Battles will now take place at Gyms located in parks, as well as other sponsored locations. Niantic explained the move, noting that it will help "ensure the locations are easily accessible to Trainers in the area." Moreover, Trainers who are holding a high-level Gym Badge will now have a bigger chance of being invited to the EX Raid Battles. This now eliminates the issue concerning the randomness of the invites that players found to be unfair.

Moreover, the start times for the EX Raid Battles now put into consideration the times of the Raid Battles at the particular Gym. Furthermore, Trainers who are invited to an EX Raid Battle will receive a notification, in case the battle gets canceled. Lastly, Trainers will now receive Stardust and Premium Raid Passes whenever an EX Raid Battle is canceled.

"We think each of these changes will have a positive impact on Trainers around the world. With the implementation of these features, we'll be removing the field-test label and considering this the official launch of the EX Raid Battle feature," added Niantic in the post.

Despite the hiccups, both major and minor ones, that are hounding the game, players can likely be guaranteed that Niantic is all ears when it comes to feedback.