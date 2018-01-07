'Pokémon Go' Region Exclusives Update: Zangoose and Seviper Locations Shifted Around

"Pokémon Go" is known for some of its region exclusive creatures, special Pokémon that can only be found in certain parts of the globe. Two of these hard-to-find monsters have shifted areas, and players are finding out just now.

These nesting site shifts normally go unannounced by "Pokémon Go" developer Niantic anyway, so it's usually up to the fanbase to figure things out for themselves. One such popular group, the Silph Road community on Reddit, was able to figure out when and where the Zangoose and Seviper flocks have migrated over the course of recent weeks.

Reuters/Sam Mircovich The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration.

In the "Pokémon" world, Zangoose and Seviper are natural enemies, much like the mongoose and serpent that they are based on. As such, the two won't usually mix as areas where Zangoose shows up will probably not yield any Sevipers, and vice versa.

Before this recent shift, the Zangoose can only be encountered in the North America, Africa, and the Arabian Peninsula regions, according to Polygon. Likewise, the Seviper prefers to stay away, only being found in Australia, parts of Europe and the Middle East.

Players in the U.S., however, have started reporting sightings of Seviper in their part of the world. It would appear that the nests of Zangoose and Seviper have been switched around, but players in North America have been reporting captures of Zangoose in their area as well.

This might mean that the nest migrations for Zangoose and Seviper are not done being switched around. Some players, meanwhile, think that the two Pokémon may have simply lost their status as region exclusive creatures in an unannounced update.

Other players have also reported seeing Tauros, another Pokémon species that is usually thought to be limited in range. Meanwhile, players are waiting for an explanation from Niantic while enjoying the unexpected new additions to their collection.