'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Ho-Oh EX Raid Seemingly Being Tested in Japan

Pokémon official website Ho-Oh may be coming soon to 'Pokémon Go'

"Pokémon Go" players have been waiting for Ho-Oh's arrival for quite some time now, and it seems like the Legendary Pokémon is coming sooner rather than later.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit, some players have reported that EX Raids featuring the aforementioned Legendary Bird have apparently taken place in Japan.

Now, there are a few things worth noting about these rumored Ho-Oh EX Raids.

First off, it does not appear as though the Raids are being made accessible to all players. Instead, only a select few may have been given the privilege of seeing Ho-Oh in the game.

On top of that, it also seems like the EX Raids featuring Ho-Oh are just being tested, which could mean that the developers are still ironing out a few kinks with them, hence the limited access.

At this point, there is still a lot of confusion surrounding these EX Raids featuring Ho-Oh, and there are also "Pokémon Go" players who are not too happy with what is going on.

For those who may be unaware, a number of players have been complaining about EX Raids for a while now.

In particular, players have voiced their concerns over the way that invites have been handed out for EX Raids and how they have seemingly gone to the same Trainers way too frequently.

For what it is worth, the developers did share previously that they had applied some changes to how EX Raids work.

Some players have also expressed concern over the possibility of Ho-Oh suddenly replacing Mewtwo as the EX Raid boss.

Many players have been unable to encounter Mewtwo because those EX Raid invites have been difficult to come by. It is understandable if some of them are becoming afraid of losing their chance to find Mewtwo, especially if Ho-Oh is taking over as the permanent EX Raid boss.

Developers are still staying silent for now, but it may just be a matter of time before Ho-Oh's status for "Pokémon Go" gets cleared up.