'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Is Delibird Set To Be Introduced Soon?

Pokémon official website Could Delibird be coming to 'Pokémon Go' sometime soon?

Developers recently added new creatures to "Pokémon Go," and now, there may be new clues hinting that at least one more Pokémon will be introduced before this year is up.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit, "TheBlackTalon" shared a screenshot of an updated loading screen that players can see in the game. One spot in the image was encircled, and the Redditor speculated that there was likely a Pokémon hiding there.

To be more specific, the Redditor is hinting that Delibird could be the hidden Pokémon.

For those who may be unfamiliar with Delibird, this flying/ice-type Pokémon is quite special due in part to its connection to the holidays and to Santa Claus in particular, as seen in Bulbapedia. Delibird's physical appearance is also evocative of the holiday season.

Delibird is not in the game just yet, but considering its background, there are fans who suspect that this particular Pokémon could be added to the game just before Christmas.

Notably, there may be another clue pertaining to Delibird's upcoming arrival beyond its possible appearance in the aforementioned loading screen.

In a recent post on r/TheSilphRoad, "dronpes" shared that some new moves can be seen in the game's files. One of those moves is "Present," and that just so happens to be a move closely associated with Delibird. Some players are now thinking that the addition of the move "Present" is an indicator that Delibird is indeed coming to the game sooner rather than later.

For what it is worth, some Redditors did point out that there were other Pokémon who could also learn "Present," so there is at least a chance that the aforementioned move was added for a reason other than introducing Delibird.

Some players are remaining hopeful, however, and they are wishing that this holiday season will indeed feature the arrival of Delibird.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.