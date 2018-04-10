'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Several Shiny Pokémon May Be Arriving Soon

Several Shiny variants for Gen 1 and Gen 2 may be the ones set to be added

YouTube/Pokémon Go Several Shiny Pokémon may be coming soon to 'Pokémon Go'

Every now and then, "Pokémon Go" players have managed to encounter Shiny Pokémon that were previously not thought to be in the game.

Whenever a player does see a Shiny Pokémon in the wild, the image of that rare creature usually ends up getting shared by many other Trainers, and the search for it intensifies.

Developers have already added quite a few of these Shiny Pokémon to the game, but thus far, at least, they haven't really released a ton of them all at once.

Well, after some recent discoveries, it's not out of the realm of possibility that numerous Shiny creatures may be coming to the game all at the same time.

Recently, noted data-miner Chrales found several items of interest in the game's files. With some help from Twitter user @LeekDuck, Chrales shared images showing off the new discoveries over on r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit.

Contained within the images are several models for Gen 1 and Gen 2 Pokémon, but as players may have already noticed, the creatures pictured look different. That's because they are the Shiny variants of the familiar Pokémon that are more commonly seen in the wild.

Going by the images shared, it seems that several Shiny variants of Gen 1 Pokémon have been found in the game's files, though there are still some creatures missing. Some of the Shiny creatures really do appear quite different from their original counterparts.

Interestingly enough, the discoveries show that even if one member of a Pokémon family has a Shiny variant, it doesn't mean that the other creatures in that line have rare counterparts as well. It's hard to tell if those other Pokémon just haven't been discovered yet in the files or if they still aren't present in any capacity.

Additionally, it's not just Shiny models for Gen 1 Pokémon that have been found, as there are ones for some Gen 2 Pokémon as well. It seems that fewer Shiny Gen 2 Pokémon have been discovered in the files, however.

So, what do these recent discoveries mean for "Pokémon Go" players?

Notably, even if the Shiny Pokémon have been found in the files, that does not necessarily mean that players will soon be able to encounter them in the wild. It's possible that the developers have just added the Shiny models to the files to make them easier to access, but their in-game debuts are not yet planned.

Then again, with another "Community Day" event scheduled for next week, it's easy to imagine the developers sneaking at least a few of those Shiny creatures into the game.

One last thing that is worth keeping in mind about the Shiny Pokémon is that they are not going to be easy to find once they are indeed added to the game. Players can easily spend hours trying to hunt down a single Shiny Pokémon and be unsuccessful doing so.

Even given the potential struggles, though, many players would probably still prefer to have more Shiny Pokemon in the game.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.