'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Shiny Variants of Pokémon in Chikorita Family May Be Added Soon

Pokémon official website A Shiny version of Chikorita could be added to 'Pokémon Go' soon

The number of creatures featured inside "Pokémon Go" is still going up, and there are even more new arrivals potentially on the way.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit, "team_aqua_" posted a picture that contained Chikorita, Bayleef and Meganium, but there was something different about how those Pokémon were shown.

The aforementioned Pokémon were shown sporting alternate colors, the ones associated to their Shiny variants.

Following up on the discovery, noted data miner "Chrales" confirmed that 3D assets for the Shiny versions of Chikorita, Bayleef and Meganium were also present in the game.

Thus far at least, it does not seem that any player has managed to encounter a Shiny variant of Chikorita, Bayleef or Meganium in the wild, but it would not be that surprising if something like that happens.

It also appears as though a Shiny variant of the Pokémon Aron has been found in the game, going by a picture shared on the same subreddit by "KLO00."

With a Shiny Aron spotted inside "Pokémon Go," that likely means that Lairon and Aggron, the two other Pokémon in this specific family, have been added to the game as well.

For those who want to know which other Shiny creatures are already present in the game, Redditor "tkcom" listed them in that same thread linked to above.

Players should know that they are still far from guaranteed to encounter a Shiny Pokémon in the wild even with new ones being added to the in-game population. While luck can certainly smile on some players, more often than not, Shiny Pokémon hunts fail to lead to those sought-after encounters.

If players are still having a tough time trying to catch a Shiny Pokémon, they may want to turn their attention to attempting to capture the 23 new creatures that have just been added to the game in the meantime.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available soon.