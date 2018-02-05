'Pokémon Go' Rumors: Special Pokémon Castform and Deoxys May Be Added Soon

Pokémon official website Deoxys may be coming soon to 'Pokémon Go'

The collection of creatures inside "Pokémon Go" has continually grown since launch day, and some new data mining finds are hinting that even more additions are on the way.

Over on the r/TheSilphRoad Subreddit, noted data miner "Chrales" posted some interesting things he found in the game's files.

First off, it seems like the Pokémon known as Castform is going to be added to the mobile game sometime soon.

Castform has a very unique characteristic that allows it to set itself apart from the numerous other Pokémon people know. Castform's unique characteristic is one that takes cues from the weather.

To be more specific, Castform reacts to the weather it is exposed to. If it is rainy outside, this Pokémon will change its appearance to work well with that. Castform can also alter its appearance depending on whether it is snowy or sunny.

As Gamerant noted, Castform will likely work with the dynamic weather system included in "Pokémon Go." Given the creature's unique abilities, players will likely be seeking out this Pokémon as soon as it is added to the game.

The other Pokémon that may be coming soon to the game is Deoxys.

Just as with Castform, "Chrales" found references to the different Formes that Deoxys may be able to use inside the game. What is different about Deoxys' various Formes is that they are focused more on helping this Pokémon excel against certain opponents.

Depending on the situation, Deoxys can bust out its Attack Forme, its Defense Forme or its Speed Forme. It is a tough Pokémon to gain an advantage over in battle and that characteristic should make it sought after among players.

It is still unclear when both Castform and Deoxys will be officially added, but given that important elements of these creatures are already in the files, it may not be long before players see them in the wild.

More news about "Pokémon Go" should be made available in the near future.