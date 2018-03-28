'Pokémon Go' to Launch Research Tasks, Storylines and Mew Quest on March 30

"Pokémon Go" is introducing their new Quests and Storylines systems, an addition that will add a lot to the mobile game's single-player content. Along the way, Niantic is also introducing the Mythical Pokémon Mew along with other new characters.

Mew is the first Mythical Pokémon introduced in the series, and as just appropriate for its stature, it's a long and winding road leading up to an encounter with the pink Psychic-type Pokémon.

Twitter/Pokémon "Pokémon Go" will add the new research feature as well as a new insight into the mysterious Legendary Pokémon known as Mew.

Most of these will involve helping Professor Willow in his investigations, as Niantic outlined in their update for the new Research Tasks that will be added to the game the same week after Monday, Mar. 26.

"A series of mysterious happenings is occurring all over the world, and Professor Willow is seeking Trainers to help him find out if this is connected to the Mythical Pokémon Mew. These research tasks will become available to Trainers around the world later this week!" Niantic announced, before going into the specifics of the new research quests.

The research tasks are grouped into either Field Research or Special Research. To get a new Field Research objective, "Pokémon Go" players must do a spin on a nearby Pokéstop to get a chance at a random task.

This task may range from discovering new Pokémon, catching a certain species, or even getting into a Pokémon battle.

Niantic/Nintendo/Pokémon Professor Willow is seeking Trainers to help him find out the new strange happenings in "Pokémon Go" is connected to the Mythical Pokémon Mew.

Special Research objectives, meanwhile, are those that are given out by Professor Willow himself, and they look to be the main mechanic needed to progress the quest storylines.

Players can complete as many Field or Special Research tasks as they can manage, and every task has a corresponding reward, depending on its difficulty. Field Research objectives have a special reward, though, in the form of a Stamp that is only awarded once a day.

Collecting seven of these Stamps can have a player achieve a Research Breakthrough, one that Niantic hinted that could bring "even greater rewards" and even a surprise encounter with a Legendary Pokémon. In the sample screenshot shown in Niantic's post, a Research Breakthrough is seen to be potentially giving out Stardust, some "Mystery Items," and a chance to encounter a random Pokémon.

These research tasks, moreover, will lead to players uncovering the mystery behind Mew, as Niantic hinted in a Twitter post this Monday, Mar. 26. Along the way, the studio has also confirmed a launch date for the new Research features.

"Starting March 30, discover the new research feature in #PokemonGO and uncover the mystery behind Mew!" Niantic announced in their tweet.

The timing is just perfect for "Pokémon Go" players looking to log in some time doing the Research tasks over the Easter holidays, as Eurogamer pointed out. There would be plenty of time as well for players to finish an eight-part quest called "A Mythical Discovery," the quest shown by Niantic in their sample screenshots.

Quests for "Pokémon Go" are expected to go live this Friday, March 30.