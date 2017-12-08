'Pokemon GO' Trading And PvP Still in Idea Stage

Niantic Labs Preview on the new realistic weather system in "Pokémon GO."

Despite being one of the most requested features, Trading and PvP are still nowhere near from being added to "Pokemon GO." Niantic recently talked about the augmented reality game's upcoming features revealing that the battling and trading are "on the roadmap" along with a number of others.

In a recent interview with IGN, Niantic global product marketing lead Archit Bhargava explained that the development is always considering new features and how to prioritize them. He also added that trading was among the features that will definitely be added to the game given that it was mentioned in the game's launch trailer.

"I think the priority has always been, you know, what is the feature that we can launch now that we feel will get the community excited and energized. So we do continue to talk about some of the features that you mentioned, and they are on the roadmap," Bhargava said.

"We just haven't fully investigated those and talked about how we would want to bring those into 'Pokemon Go.' So that is definitely something that we're focused on," he continued.

Bhargava revealed that in addition to trading and PvP, fans have also been asking for an increase in storage limits as well as a higher level cap. According to him, these features are also being "actively discussed" and that they, as fans, are also requesting its implementation.

"Pokemon GO" recently announced the arrival of Generation 3 Pokemon and dynamic weather announcement. The latter of which. according to Bhargava, was added due to the need to bring out the Hoenn region Pokemon.

As for what's coming next, Bhargava stated that Niantic uses December as a planning month for the next year. This is in order to start "spec-ing out" new features and planning how to market them. Hopefully, the community input will make their way to the game next year so fans can finally enjoy trading and battling with each other.