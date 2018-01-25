'Pokemon GO' Update: 23 New Generation 3 Pokemon Now Available

Niantic 23 new generation 3 Pokemon added to 'Pokemon GO'

23 new Generation 3 Pokemon are now available for trainers to catch in "Pokemon GO." Niantic's announcement came with an image which teased several of the Hoenn region monsters now obtainable in the game.

However unlike previous releases, players are left to guess which third-gen Pokemon are now available in which regions. Currently, players have identified 15 of the new Pokemon in the wild.

These are Whismur, Loudred, Exploud, Aron, Lairon, Aggron, Numel, Camerupt, Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon, Cacnea, Cacturne, Lunatone, and Solrock. Most of them were already featured in the teaser image while others are part of the Pokemon's evolutionary lines. As for the rest, however, it's all up to guesswork.

While it will take some time to accurately confirm all 23 Pokemon, there are a few hints that can help trainers identify the remaining eight. According to members of The Silph Road community on Reddit, the majority of these Pokémon are from the desert areas of the Hoenn region where the third generation of the series takes place. That being said, "Pokemon GO" players can probably deduce additional ground, fire and rock types typically found in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire's desert areas.

These include Nosepass, Torkoal, Baltoy, Claydol, Lileep, Cradily, Anortih, and Armaldo who together complete the 23 Pokemon. However, players won't know for sure until data from all over the world confirms it.

In addition to not naming the new arrivals, Niantic also didn't reveal if any of the new Pokemon require special conditions to be unlocked or are exclusive to one or more region. This will also require either players or dataminers do the necessary investigation.

The addition of 23 new Pokemon just leaves 35 additional Pokemon from generation 3 yet to be announced for "Pokemon GO." Mew, Celebi, and Smeargle have also yet to appear in the game although Niantic might hold a special event for these three. For the meantime though, fans can probably spend a few days catching all the new Pokemon that's been released into the wild.