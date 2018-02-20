'Pokemon GO' Update: Details for Upcoming Community Day Announced

Niantic Dratini is the featured Pokemon in this month's Community Day for "Pokemon GO."

Ever since last January, Niantic has held a special community day for its augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon GO" that encourages players of the mobile game to go out and meet with other members of the community to capture a special featured Pokemon. Details regarding this month's community day have been announced and, for the month of February, the featured Pokemon is none other than Dratini.

According to the official Pokemon website, this month's community day for "Pokemon GO" will take place on Feb. 24 with a different time window for each region. The event will last for three hours, regardless of region. For the Asia-Pacific area, the window is from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. JST. Europe, Africa, and the Middle East's time slot will be 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. UTC. Finally, the Americas will have the event from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST.

So, what exactly is the community day about? For the brief three-hour window that the event is active, the featured Pokemon, in this case Dratini, will appear more frequently out in the wild. In addition to that, any Dragonites that are caught or evolved during this event will receive a unique move that is unattainable otherwise, Draco Meteor.

Outside of the Dratini and their evolution tree, all Pokemon caught within this time frame will provide three times as much Stardust than usual. Lure Modules will also remain active for three hours, allowing players to make the most out of this brief window of bonus goodies.

This is the second community day that Niantic has hosted this year. Last month's featured Pokemon was none other than Pikachu, the most iconic Pokemon in the series and, just like this month's event, made Pikachu appear more frequently in the wild and had an exclusive move that could only be gained from the event.