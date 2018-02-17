'Pokemon GO' Year of the Dog Lunar New Year Event Announced By Niantic

REUTERS/Sam Mircovich The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration taken in Palm Springs, California U.S. July 11, 2016.

February seems to be chock full of events as the "Pokemon GO" Lunar New Year event is now live. In celebration of the Year of the Earth Dog, players catching all manners of dog-type Pokemon so better get out there as the event is a relatively short one and will run until Feb. 17

Niantic has boosted the spawn rate of canine Pokemon like Poochyena, Growlithe, Eevee, Snubble, and Electrike so for those who are looking to bag a number of them better do so now. In addition, players who catch them also receive triple the usual stardust. Similar to the Luvdisc event, there's also another shiny Pokemon on the loose and this time it's a Poochyena.

Also, unrelated to the Lunar New Year festivities, Niantic has also added purchasable Team Rocket outfits. Announcing the addition via Twitter, the new outfits can be equipped with player avatars and honors the original Team Rocket or the villainous Team Rainbow Rocket from the "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon." Players can get the outfits for a cool 950 coins for a full set.

Muahahaha! Get your avatar a bad new look! You can now purchase outfits honoring the original Team Rocket or the villainous Team Rainbow Rocket from the Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon games. #PokemonGO pic.twitter.com/zrQsu3EfpU — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 15, 2018

The second "Pokemon GO" Community Day event is also fast approaching. Similar to the inaugural event held last month, this month's event will also allow players to capture a rare Pokemon with an exclusive move.

Niantic has already revealed the Pokemon in question to be the dragon-type Dratini. Now, the developer has revealed more details on how to capture the rare pocket monster.

Dratini will spawn much more frequently for the duration of the Community Day. Alson, if players who already have its evolved form, Dragonair, managed to evolve it into a Dragonite during the event, they will also receive learn the ultra-powerful Dragon-type move Draco Meteor.

The "Pokemon GO" Community Day takes place worldwide on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. PT and will run for three hours.