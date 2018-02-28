'Pokémon Go's Next Community Day Event to Happen on March 25, to Feature Bulbasaur

"Pokémon Go" is already announcing its next Community Day event, close on the heels of the last one. This time, Grass-type Pokémon Bulbusaur is the featured catch in the coming three weeks, when the event takes place on March 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

The featured Pokémon is Bulbasaur, the Grass-type starter in the first generation of "Pokémon" games, as well as a popular member of team Ash in the "Pokémon" TV series. For now, at least, Niantic is keeping the event-exclusive move they want to give to Bulbusaur or its evolutions a secret, as seen in their "Pokémon Go" Live event announcement page.

Niantic/Pokémon/Nintendo For just a few hours each month, "Pokémon Go" players can encounter a special Pokémon in the wild, get a chance to learn a previously unavailable move, and earn other Community Day bonuses.

The last time Niantic gave out an event-exclusive move, it was the very powerful Draco Meteor being given out to Dratini's evolution, Dragonite. Next month's Community Day event could also feature a strong move especially useful for Bulbasaur or its Venusaur version, as well.

Next month's event is also changing up the rewards a bit from the first two Community Days. While the three-hour lure times are still in, catching Pokémon during the event will instead give three times the capture Experience Points, instead of the increased Stardust reward like in the previous events.

Like in the two last events, "Pokémon Go" fans can expect grassy areas to get overrun by Bulbasaur spawns, as Gamespot noted. It's a rare chance to stock up on one of the original three starting Pokémon in the series, going back to the black and white Gameboy versions of "Pokémon Red" and "Pokémon Blue."

The "Pokémon Go" Community Day Event next month is also expected to last just three hours when it starts on March 25, at 2 p.m. EST.