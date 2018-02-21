'Pokemon' Nintendo Switch Game: New Leaks Reveal Design Of Gen 8 Starters

Niantic Labs A promotional image for "Pokemon GO"

More leaks surrounding the "Pokemon" game for the Nintendo Switch have come to light.

A user on the 4chan message board shared designs for three of the Generation 8 starter Pokemon that will be featured in the first game in the series coming to the new console. One is a Grass-Type Pokemon that looks like a lemur. The other is Water-Type Pokemon based on a platypus, and the third one is a Fire-Type rabbit of some kind.

While designs look amazing, Comicbook.com is quick to dismiss them as fakes. After all, a lemur was the inspiration for the new creature named Passimian that debuted in "Pokemon Sun and Moon."

The publication believes that the rabbit one looks a lot like the Gen 6 Pokemon Bunnelby. While users are convinced that these designs are most likely made by a fan and are not actual creatures they will see in the "Pokemon" Switch game, there is no denying that they look amazing.

Here we go again. These are the supposed gen 8 starters for Pokémon Switch. Vote down below for how you feel #Pokemon #Nintendo #NintendoSwitch #PokemonSwitch pic.twitter.com/CvrpKNFWPT — Aero (@ActualAero) February 20, 2018

Users on Twitter are excited about a platypus-like Pokemon joining the fray. Others instantly became fans of how all three look as they could fit right into the game.

Another leak from the supposed "Pokemon" Switch game comes in the form of a riddle. Users attempted to crack the code with the clues, which include an image of the "DragonQuest VIII" main protagonist, a labyrinth, and a Sha Wujing, from "A Journey to the West.

Some gamers believe this new creature might be an ox-like Fire-type Pokemon while others focused on the fact that Sha Wujing is sometimes referred to as a "water buffalo," which they believe the Gen 8 starter Pokemon could end up being.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet. The "Pokemon" community is already used to a surge of fake leaks when a new game is on the way. That being said, fans are advised to take these leaks with a pinch of salt.