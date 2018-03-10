'Pokemon' On Nintendo Switch To Be 'Reboot' Title For Franchise?

Reuters/Toru Hanai The Joy-con motion controllers of the Nintendo Switch is believed to add a new mechanic that will allow the game to be "unlike any other" Pokemon game.

The latest Nintendo Direct answered a lot of questions regarding several titles from Nintendo and those close to the gaming company. Game Freak's upcoming Pokemon game, however, appears to be still shrouded in mystery. The latest rumor points out to the upcoming game being a "reboot."

This "reboot" rumor came from a tweet of a Chinese insider in the development of the working title, per reports of Game Rant. Named as "Chinese Riddler" on Twitter, the alleged insider has successfully been on point with previous Pokemon game rumors.

Chinese Riddler later on deleted the tweet, although the Twitter page "Jynx Club," who has continuously monitored speculations surrounding Pokemon games, was able to save the information.

Whether the game will be a reboot remains to be seen. Should the leak be true, then that means that Game Freak is working on a game that potentially follows the framework of "Pokemon Blue and Red," the first-ever games of the franchise.

There have been many rumors surrounding the game. Whether it will be released this 2018 or in 2019 remains to be seen, and fans still do not know what "major" changes will arrive in the game. The only facts that are confirmed is that it will eventually arrive for the Switch and it will be "revolutionary."

The concept of revolutionizing the game is mostly associated with the success of the Switch's launch title, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild," which eventually won "Game of the Year" in the Game Awards 2017.

There have been many leaks from credible sources in previous months that the game might boast an arcade-style of battle instead of the turn-based classic. This rumor figures to be the most likely to happen as the battle mechanics were already tested in "Pokken Tournament DX."

Also, there have been leaks that it might be set in Italy or Spain. This is contradictory to the latest rumor of it being a reboot, as it will need to be set in the Kanto region which is based on Japan for it to happen.

Fans of the game will find more answers once the inevitable Pokemon Direct arrives, as it will answer most questions about the upcoming game.