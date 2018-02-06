'Pokémon' RPG for Switch to Be Released in '2018 or Later,' According to Nintendo

Nintendo is doing well, finance-wise, as the company released their latest financial report for December of 2017. What's more intriguing, however, is their projected release dates for some of their top franchises and exclusives, which, of course, includes a "Pokémon RPG for Nintendo Switch (temp)."

It's the exact designation for the upcoming "Pokémon" game as listed on Nintendo's Year-end financials report, which the company put out recently. For now, the upcoming game has been listed for the Japan, U.S. and Europe markets under the company's "Primary Nintendo Products" designation for the Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon/Game Freak/Nintendo The release date for a new "Pokemon" game for the Nintendo Switch has been kept a secret by publisher Nintendo and developer Game Freak.

Opposite the temporary name, Nintendo has also noted a launch date for "2018 or later" for all three regions.

Things are expected to change as the year progresses, not just the upcoming game's name but also the release date, as well. The next batch of release date updates would depend on the goals the development team of the new "Pokémon" game has set and how they have progressed so far, according to Gaming Bolt.

In the meantime, "Pokémon" fans can wait for a Nintendo Direct presentation that can pop up one of these days. One such show could reveal the upcoming "Pokémon" game for the Nintendo Switch, as well as a more specific release date than "2018 or later" that is all that's known from the company as of this time.

Nintendo Switch fans will have a busy year ahead of them, with Nintendo announcing a massive list of games coming to the console for 2018. There everything from new releases, such as the upcoming "Fire Emblem," as well as Nintendo Switch versions of popular titles like "Minecraft: Story Mode - The Complete Adventure."

That would be enough to tide Switch players over until Nintendo finally comes out with an announcement for the new "Pokémon" RPG.