'Pokémon Sun And Moon' Latest News: Nintendo to Release Several Legendary Pokemon in 2018

Nintendo is having "A Year of Legendary Pokémon," and to celebrate, the company is giving away free items and rare pets for "Pokémon Sun And Moon" over the rest of the months this year. "Pokémon Ultra Sun And Moon" players will be getting these Legendaries as well, so they will not be missing out on the year-long giveaway.

"In celebration of the amazing power of Legendary Pokémon, look forward to opportunities to obtain these magnificent Pokémon over the course of the year," Nintendo announced on the promo's official website, adding that for "Pokémon Sun And Moon" and "Pokémon Ultra Sun And Moon," these free Pokémon will come battle-ready right out of the box.

Pokémon The Legendary duo of Palkia and Dialga leads the year-long parade of Legendary Pokémon for "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" and "Pokémon Sun and Moon" starting Feb. 2, 2018.

With their stats and move sets greatly improved over most regular, non-Legendary Pokémon, these free additions can easily hold their own against creatures of their level. With these free Legendaries coming to "Pokémon Ultra Sun And Moon" already at level 100, and for "Pokémon Sun And Moon" at level 60, these Pokémon will easily wipe the floor with any opposing teams at almost any point in the game.

The first set will be Dialga and Palkia, which can be obtained by players in the U.S. by visiting their nearest GameStop outlet from Feb. 2 to Feb. 28, according to Gamespot. Players elsewhere can get their redeem codes, which they need to unlock the mystery gift that these Legendaries come in, from participating Game stores.

Once a redeem code is received, a player has until May 23 to use it before it expires. To do so, players must select Mystery Gift, then Receive Gift from the main menu. Next, they must tap Get with Code/Password, then confirm Yes twice to connect to the Internet.

At that point, the player can enter the redeem code, and after a brief animation, they can then lead their character to a delivery person in any in-game Pokémon to get the gift. Saving at this point is highly recommended.