'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon' News: First Global Mission Tasks Players With Capturing Plenty of Pokémon

Nintendo Numerous Global Missions will be presented to 'Pokémon Ultra Sun' and 'Pokémon Ultra Moon' players

Global Missions were regularly released for "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" throughout the early part of this year. And now, those challenges are being presented to "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" players.

For their first Global Mission, players will have to catch plenty of Pokémon.

To be more specific, players will need to band together and capture at least 10,000,000 Pokémon if they want to complete this first challenge, Serebii reported.

Players of both games will have until Nov. 28 to hit that 10,000,000 mark, and if they are able to do so, they will be given some useful rewards.

If players manage to complete the Global Mission, they will receive 2,000 Festival Coins. Global Link members will be able to obtain 4,000 Festival Coins if that same goal is reached.

Notably, the Global Missions that went live for "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon" offered additional rewards apart from Festival Coins such as special Poké Balls and Rare Candies, so there may be more items coming to "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players as well.

Players should also know that even if the Global Mission is not accomplished, they will still be given 1,000 Festival Coins for their efforts.

This Global Mission is just the first of many coming to the two games.

There will be one Global Mission released per month from now until June of next year.

December's mission is about Mantine surfing, while the one in January will require players to claim victories at the Battle Agency.

February will feature a mission focused on Poké Beans, and then in March, players are going to need to do some trading.

The Global Mission set to go live in April will task players with hatching eggs, and when May rolls around, they will have to get plenty of BP.

Lastly, the Global Mission scheduled for June will involve the Festival Plaza.

Aside from the different Global Missions, there are other new features included in the "Ultra" games.

Detailed previously by the developers, players can expect to run into some new Pokémon in the two games, and the Alola Photo Club feature has also been added.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" should be made available in the near future.