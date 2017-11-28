'Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon' News: Special Tribute to Late Nintendo President Discovered

Game Freak made a special tribute to the late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata in "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon."

Much like other titles in the franchise, "Ultra Sun and Moon" allows players to drop by Game Freak offices, which are situated in HeaHea City. While players get to transfer Pokemon from earlier titles to the said game, they also get to learn the backstories of their development.

Iwata's story shows up whenever players bring creatures from the "Pokemon Silver" collection. Though the late president was not named, gamers will be able to tell from the story, which is about how he saved the franchise.

The story refers to how Iwata revolutionized the franchise with "Pokemon Gold and Silver." While the games were still being developed, Iwata wanted to include Pokemon from the Kanto region, which were introduced in the "Red" and "Blue" titles, to the upcoming titles. At that time, this would have been impossible because of the Game Boy's memory restraints, but Iwata found a way to move past this hurdle. He devised compression algorithm, which ultimately made his plan a reality.

"Boy, when we were told halfway through development to make Kanto, too... I thought I might just expire on the spot! But I'm glad we made it that way," the narration reads.

"When we were having trouble fitting all the data in for Gold and Silver, and we were really in a pinch, this amazing guy came along and made a program for us that solved all our problems. He went on to become the amazing president of a real big company soon after that, too."

Though brief, it shows how Iwata is revered in the gaming community. Nintendo's well-loved CEO passed away in 2015.

"Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon" is currently available on Nintendo 3DS.