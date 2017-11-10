'Pokemon Ultra Sun And Ultra Moon' Dataminers Discover New Pokemon

Nintendo

Dataminers working on "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" have discovered a slew of new information. These include Ultra Beasts, new Z-Crystals, moves, and of course, new Pokemon.

As the launch of the games neared, some die-hard fans already managed to secure copies of their own. As expected, it was only a matter of time before users began data mining the game for its many secrets.

Among the unreleased information they uncovered included details on new Ultra Beasts which played a big role in the original "Pokemon: Sun and Moon." Judging from the games' titles, these creatures will probably have an even larger role in "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

First off is Poipole, the tiny poison-type Pokémon previously known as UB Adhesive. Poipole is a gift Pokemon available via the Mystery Gift function and apparently, only appears after players catch the game's legendary Pokémon. But since Ultra Beasts technically aren't Pokemon, Poipole can evolve into a creature called Nagandel, a first for an Ultra Beast.

The next two Ultra Beasts are Stakataka and Blacephalon, previously known as UB Assembly and UB Burst respectively. Stakataka is a rock/steel Pokémon, while Blacephalon has an intriguing fire/ghost skill set.

In addition to the three new Ultra Beasts, it appears that Zeraora, a new electric type, will be a mythical giveaway next year, based on mined data. It also appears that once released, Zeraora can be acquired as a mystery gift or perhaps through a retail promotion.

The new information also reveals that Necrozma, who appears on the cover of both games, will have an Ultra form as well. In Ultra from, Necrozma is reportedly one of the top 10 strongest Pokémon ever, definitely nothing to scoff at given a large number of Pokemon available.

More details, including the list of Z Crystals and new moves and abilities, can be found in this Google Doc. Fans expect that the information in the document will be updated as the release date for "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" nears.