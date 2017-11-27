'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' Guide To Wormholes And Legendary Pokemon Locations

Nintendo The promotional images for "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon"

It's been over a week since the release of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" so it's very likely that many players have already caught a substantial amount of pocket monsters. That being said, it's probably time to go after the big boys and bag some Legendary Pokémon.

Legendaries are obviously the rarest Pokemon around, and the game gives players a chance to catch every one that has ever existed, with the exception besides Mythical Pokémon. To get to them however, players need to go through the Ultra Wormhole at Altar of the Sunne and Altar of the Moone.

From there, they will leap into the Ultra Warp Ride where you'll zoom past many Ultra Wormholes. These Ultra Wormholes are color coded to indicate what Pokemon players will encounter. Going further into the wormhole also increases the chances of encountering a legendary.

There are currently five types of Ultra Wormholes in "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" with each have various rings around them. The more rings a wormhole has, the rare the Pokemon in contains so make sure to aim for wormholes with at least three rings.

First off are the white wormholes. These contain Buzzwole, Guzzlord, Kartana which are exclusive to Pokémon Ultra Sun and Celesteela, Nihilego, Pheromosa which are exclusive to Pokémon Ultra Moon. It also contains Xurkitree which was previously available in Sun and Moon.

Next there are the blue wormholes which contain Azelf, Kyogre, Latias, and Lugia which are exclusive to Ultra Moon. They also contain Kyurem, Latios, Mesprit, Suicune, and Uxie.

Green wormholes have Cobalion, Dialga, Mewtwo, Raikou, Reshiram, Terrakion, Virizion, and Xerneas, all of whom are exclusive to Ultra Sun. The wormhole also contains Zekrom who is only exclusive to Ultra Moon.

Red wormholes Articuno, Cresselia, Ho-Oh, Tornadus, which are exclusive to Ultra Sun along with Yveltal and Thundurus both of which are exclusive to Ultra Moon. They also contain Landorus, Moltres, Rayquaza, and Zapdos.

Finally, there are the yellow wormholes which contain Groudon and Heatran which are exclusive to Ultra Sun as well as Palkia, Regice, and Regigigas which are exclusive to Ultra Moon. Giratina, Regirock, and Registeel can also be found in these wormholes.

Obviously catching them all is a daunting task for any trainer but that hasn't stopped generations of Pokemon fans from trying. The game has already sold around 1 million copies in its first three days on sale in Japan alone. This number is expected to rise as fans all over the world join in the fun of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon" which is now available exclusively for Nintendo 3DS.