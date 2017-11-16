'Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' Latest News: Mimikyu to Have Creepy New Z-Move

The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel A screenshot from the video trailer featuring Mimikyu and the 'Let's Snuggle Forever' move in 'Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon.'

With "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" releasing later this week, one of its famous characters will receive a new Z-Move — and a creepy one at that.

Polygon reported that Mimikyu from the Alola region will have an exclusive Z-Move called "Let's Snuggle Forever." The move features Mimikyu hidden under a Pikachu costume, which then transforms the Pokemon to a bigger size, enough to hug opponents of any size. It can be summoned by using the item called the Z-Crystal that allows gamers to power up the Pokemon.

Furthermore, the game also released an official trailer showing how the move looks like, which is somewhat an eerie combination of cuteness and horror. According to the game's official website, the "Let's Snuggle Forever" "is a hugely powerful move that outshines even Twinkle Tackle," which is one of Mimikyu's earlier attacks.

When the move is executed, Mimikyu comes from behind its target then covers it using the Pikachu-like cloth it is wearing, before giving its target some "tough love," the description added.

In other Pokemon news, Niantic Labs, the developer of "Pokemon GO," reassured the game's fans that it will remain committed to further improving the hit mobile game. The message came in the wake of the announcement of the "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" AR game, which Niantic is currently developing.

"Just like many of you, we're super excited about Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and are working hard with our partners at Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco's development team to bring that to life," opened Niantic.

"However, we–the Pokémon GO development team–want to say that we are 100% committed to creating an ever-changing and growing game that gets our players exploring, meeting each other, and deepening their connection to the Pokémon universe," their statement added.

Niantic also said that they are expanding the "Pokemon GO" development team to create new and amazing content in 2018.