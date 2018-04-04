'Pokémon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' News: Egg Hatching Global Mission Is Now Underway

Pokemon Global Link 3,000,000 Pokemon Eggs need to be hatched for the currently live Global Mission

The time has arrived for "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players to start another streak, as the latest Global Mission is now live.

Players came up short last time when the developers asked them to execute a bunch of trades. Now, players are being tasked with hatching a lot of Pokémon eggs.

To be more specific, the sixth Global Mission is calling on players to band together and collectively hatch 3,000,000 eggs. Players will be given a bit of time to work on this challenge as it will not wrap up until April 16.

Developers have offered a few pointers that should make accomplishing this mission at least a bit easier for the players.

First off, developers have reminded players that they need to get to Akala Island if they want to have access to the eggs. Once there, players should make their way over to Paniola Ranch and then find the Pokémon Nursery there.

After players do all those things, they can move on to the process of finding compatible Pokémon who can be left together at the nursery.

According to the developers, Pokémon that are of the same type and who are caught within the same general location are typically compatible.

When a male and female Pokémon who are highly compatible with one another are left in the nursery, the chances of an egg being discovered are significantly increased.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players can also opt to leave a Ditto in the nursery for breeding purposes.

Now, because players have to hatch 3,000,000 eggs for this challenge, it would be ideal if the process can be sped up a bit.

The folks at Samurai Gamers have laid out a method that can help players hatch eggs faster.

The first thing players need to do is to locate a grassy area within the Paniola Ranch that is situated next to a Pokémon Breeder. After that, they then have to use the Ride Pager Tauros and proceed to just continually run around the area, even turning around when the path is at its end.

Players can repeat those steps until the egg in their possession hatches.

Considering how many eggs need to be hatched, players may need to use the method detailed above quite a bit. They are still advised to take breaks though, as doing that continually can be quite tiring.

If players are able to reach the goal of this Global Mission, they will receive 2,000 Festival Coins, and those who are Global Link subscribers will receive 4,000 Festival Coins.

If players come up short of the target, those who participated will still receive 1,000 Festival Coins and the Global Link members will be given 2,000 Festival Coins.

There are at least two more Global Missions coming in the future, with the one for May expected to be about acquiring BP at the Battle Tree, and then, the one in June is going to encourage players to have fun at the Festival Plaza, according to an earlier report from Serebii.net.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available soon.