The time has arrived for "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players to take on yet another Global Mission, and this one is all about making deals.

To be more specific, players will need to complete trades – a lot of them.

Developers have set the target for this particular Global Mission at 1,000,000 Pokémon collectively traded. That is a lot of trades, obviously, but the goal is reachable.

One reason why players should believe that the goal is attainable is because they have quite a bit of time to do exactly that. Time does not run out on this Global Mission until the very end of March 19, and a lot of deals can still be made between now and then.

Another reason for why this Global Mission is not impossible to accomplish is because "Pokémon" fans have pulled off a similar feat in the not too distant past.

Last year, developers posed a similar challenge to "Pokémon Sun" and "Moon" players, and they were able to pull through and tally the needed accomplishment at the time.

Though that 1,000,000 figure may seem high, players can still reach it if they band together.

If "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players are able to successfully complete the fifth Global Mission, they will receive Festival Coins. All participants will be given 2,000 Festival Coins if the Global Mission is accomplished, and those who are Global Link subscribers will be rewarded with 4,000 Festival Coins.

Should players come up short of the target, they will receive consolation prizes – 1,000 Festival Coins for non-Global Link subscribers and 2,000 Festival Coins for those who are subscribers.

There will be more Global Missions coming later this year, according to a Serebii report, with the sixth one expected to go live on April 3.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available in the near future.