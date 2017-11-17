'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' News: Find Exclusive Pokémon and Legendaries in Each Title

Nintendo "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" could be the last Pokémon games for the waning Nintendo 3DS.

As Pokémon video game fans already know, Friday marks the release of "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon." Bolstered versions of "Pokémon Sun" and "Pokémon Moon," they are much-awaited mostly because of the exclusive monsters and legendaries featured in their gameplay.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" are role-playing video games and are still set in the franchise's Alola region. The game follows the narrative of a new Pokémon trainer working his or her way up. However, aside from the exclusive monsters, these latest versions will feature an entirely new plot and the new forms of some legendaries.

On the "Ultra Sun" title, the exclusive Pokémon include Alolan Vulpix, Alolan Ninetales, Braviary, Carracosta, Cottonee, Cranidos, Houndoom, Houndour, Lurantis, Passimian, Rampardos, Rufflet, Tirtouga, Turtonator, and Whimsicott.

Meanwhile, "Ultra Moon" also has several exclusive Pokémon, namely Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Sandslash, Archen, Archeops, Bastiodon, Drampa, Electrike, Lilligant, Manectric, Mandibuzz, Oranguru, Petilil, Shieldon, Salazzle, and Vullaby.

For the legendaries, reports note that "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will allow players to encounter powerful monsters from other regions introduced in earlier video games. In "Ultra Sun," the exclusive legendaries are Buzzwole, Dialga, Dusk Mane Necrozma, Groudon, Heatran, Ho-oh, Kartana, Latios, Raikou, Reshiram, Tornadus, UB-Burst, and Xerneas.

Meanwhile, players will exclusively find in "Ultra Moon" the legendaries Celesteela, Dawn Wings Necrozma, Entei, Kyogre, Latias, Lugia, Lunala, Palkia, Pheromosa, Regigigas, Thundurus, UB-Assembly, Yveltal, and Zekrom.

The premise of "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" is almost the same as that of "Pokémon Sun and Moon." They likewise feature the same basic mechanics as the newer title is a role-playing game where players will assume the character of a new trainer who will roam the Alola region. In the course of the journey, the protagonist will catch and train Pokémon in order to progress in the game.

However, "Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" will also introduce new characters and villains. For example, the new game features a group of supervillains that is made up of notorious bad guys from previous titles.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" are now available on the Nintendo 3DS.