'Pokémon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' News: First Global Mission Unsuccessful, Second One Already Scheduled

Nintendo Many more Global Missions are coming to 'Pokémon Ultra Sun' and 'Pokémon Ultra Moon'

The first "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" Global Mission is now in the books, and unfortunately, players were unable to accomplish it.

This first Global Mission tasked players with catching a total of 10,000,000 Pokémon, and it appears they fell short of that mark.

Notably, even though the players were unable to successfully finish this mission, they are still in line to receive some useful prizes.

Those who upped their total number of Pokémon while the Global Mission was live can receive 1,000 Festival Coins. Furthermore, players who participated who are also Global Link members can claim 2,000 Festival Coins.

Participants can go to the receptionist in the Festival Plaza to claim their consolation prizes.

The good news for those players who may be lamenting this missed opportunity is that they are going to be given more Global Missions to tackle in the very near future.

The second "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" Global Mission is already scheduled to start on Dec. 12, and this one will be focused on Mantine surfing. The exact objectives that need to be completed for this second Global Mission have not been detailed just yet, though those should be shared soon.

Dec. 25 is the end date for the second Global Mission.

The third Global Mission is scheduled for early next year. Specifically, the "Win at the Battle Agency" Global Mission will run from Jan. 9 to Jan. 22. The exact objectives for this one also remain unavailable at this point in time.

Several others have also been set, according to a recent report from Serebii.net. One Global Mission per month will go live from February until June, and they will call on players to complete different tasks.

More details about the Global Missions coming to "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" should be made available soon.