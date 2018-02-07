Nintendo The fourth 'Pokémon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' Global Mission is currently live

February is in full swing, and "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players need to keep up as a new Global Mission has just gone live inside the game.

This time around, developers are calling on players to spend some time at the Poké Pelago because they have plenty of Poké Beans to harvest.

For this Global Mission, developers are asking players to collectively harvest 30,000,000 Poké Beans. They also need to hit that mark on or before Feb. 19.

It is worth noting that players have also been asked to harvest Poké Beans before, with one of the "Pokémon Sun" and "Moon" Global Missions urging them to do so. Back then though, the goal was only set at 3,000,000 Poké Beans, so it will be interesting to see how fans respond to the challenge now.

For what it is worth, players did exceptionally well the first time they were faced with a Poké Bean harvesting challenge, so they just need to build on what they did previously.

If "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players are able to hit the target number for the fourth Global Mission, they will be rewarded with 2,000 Festival Coins each. The reward is even sweeter for Global Link subscribers as they can receive 4,000 Festival Coins.

Should the players fall short of hitting the target number, they will still receive 1,000 Festival Coins for their hard work, while Global Link members will take home 2,000 Festival Coins as a consolation prize.

There are still more Global Missions that will go live later this year.

An earlier report from Serebii.net revealed that March's Global Mission will involve trading Pokémon at the GTS, while in April, players are going to need to work on hatching plenty of eggs.

In May, players can expect to be tasked with getting BP from the Battle Tree. And in June, it will be all about playing in the Festival Plaza.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available soon.