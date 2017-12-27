Festival Coins waiting for players who contributed to the completion of the second Global Mission

Nintendo The next Global Mission is scheduled to start in January

After failing to complete the first "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" Global Mission, players bounced back in a big way for the second challenge.

Just to refresh everyone's memory, the second Global Mission was all about Mantine Surfing.

To be more specific, players were tasked with collectively earning at least 1,000,000 Beach Points for the duration of the mission.

As it turned out, meeting that mark did not prove to be much of a challenge to players as they tallied a total of 8,543,244 Beach Points for this particular mission, shattering the target number set by the developers.

Because the players were able to complete this Global Mission, they are now in line to receive some well-deserved rewards. All the players who contributed to the completion of the mission can receive 2,000 Festival Coins. Global Link subscribers who also participated in the mission will be able to claim 4,000 Festival Coins.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players can claim their prizes by going to the receptionist in the Festival Plaza.

Now that the second Global Mission has been accomplished, players can take a bit of a break, though they may not want to relax too long as there is another one set to go live soon.

The third Global Mission is already scheduled to get underway on Jan. 9, and this one will task players with winning at the Battle Agency. Rewards and specific targets for this mission have not been revealed yet, though the developers have already shared that it will remain live until Jan. 22.

Players can look forward to more Global Missions going live in the first half of 2018.

According to an earlier report from Serebii, the February Global Mission will be focused on harvesting Poké Beans, while the one in March will be about trading. The one in April is about hatching eggs, and then in May, players will be asked to acquire BP from the Battle Tree. Meanwhile, June's Global Mission will call on participants to play at the Festival Plaza.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available soon.