'Pokémon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' News: Players Easily Accomplish Third Global Mission

Just a few days ago, developers officially announced the start of the third "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" Global Mission. However, it did not take players long to handle this particular challenge.

As reported recently by Serebii, the third Global Mission that tasked players with tallying at least 100,000 wins at the Battle Agency between Jan. 9 and Jan. 22 has already been completed.

Players have already been able to surpass the target number set by the developers, and in all likelihood, they will blow that number away by the time the mission wraps up.

Because the third Global Mission has been completed, this means that all participating players are in line to receive 2,000 Festival Coins. Those players who joined in and are also Global Link subscribers will be rewarded with 4,000 Festival Coins.

The "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players who have yet to take part in the mission still have more than enough time do so and put themselves in line to receive those Festival Coins as well.

With this latest accomplishment, that means players of those aforementioned games now have a 2-1 record when it comes to completing Global Missions, and they will have more opportunities to notch more victories in the near future.

Detailed in an earlier report from Serebii, there are at least five more Global Missions that will go live later this year.

For February, players will be asked to collect Poké Beans, and then in March, players will have to trade Pokémon at the GTS. April's Global Mission is about hatching eggs, and in May, players are going to need to collect BP at the Battle Tree.

The Global Mission for June will reward participants for playing at the Festival Plaza.

It is still unclear if additional Global Missions will go live after the one scheduled for June.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available soon.