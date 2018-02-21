Players who contributed to the completion of the mission can now receive numerous Festival Coins

Nintendo More Global Missions are expected to go live inside 'Pokémon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' over the coming months

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players are on a roll, as they have just successfully completed yet another Global Mission.

Just to get everyone to speed, the fourth Global Mission was all about harvesting Poké Beans.

To be more specific, developers asked players to collect more than 30,000,000 Poké Beans over the course of the Global Mission's run if they wanted to complete it.

As it turns out, players were up to the challenge posed to them, as they managed to accomplish the fourth Global Mission and have now set themselves up to receive some nice rewards.

Developers are again giving Festival Coins to the players who contributed to the completion of this mission.

All the players who contributed to the goal being reached will receive 2,000 Festival Coins each. The players who participated in the Global Mission and are also Global Link subscribers will be given 4,000 Festival Coins each for their efforts.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players can head on over to the Global Mission receptionist in the Festival Plaza to claim their rewards.

With the successful completion of the fourth Global Mission, that means players have now managed to accomplish the last three that have been put in front of them.

They cannot rest easy yet, however, as there are still more challenges coming over the next few months.

According to an earlier report from Serebii, the Global Mission for March will run from the 6th until the 20th of that month and will task players to trade Pokémon at the GTS.

Once April arrives, players will need to hatch plenty of eggs, and then in May, they are going to be asked to acquire BP from the Battle Tree.

The last currently lined-up Global Mission is set for June, and it is going to ask players to play at the Festival Plaza.

More news about the other Global Missions that will go live inside "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available soon.