Nintendo The second 'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon' Global Mission is now live

After coming up short in their first bid to complete a "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" Global Mission, players have now been given their second shot.

This time around, the Global Mission is all about Mantine surfing.

To be more specific, in order to successfully complete this second Global Mission, players will need to collectively earn 1,000,000 Beach Points.

Players will be rewarded handsomely for their efforts should they be able to accomplish this task. Two thousand Festival Coins are going to be given to participating players if this mission is completed, and those who are Global Link subscribers will be able to receive as many as 4,000 Festival Coins.

Even if players come up short of hitting the 1,000,000 mark, they will still receive a little something for their troubles. A thousand Festival Coins will be handed out to participants if the Global Mission is not finished, and those who are Global Link members will be able to obtain 2,000 Festival Coins.

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players still have quite a bit of time left to finish this mission, as it will remain active until Dec. 25.

Following the conclusion of the Mantine surfing-focused Global Mission, the next one that players will be able to take on will begin in January.

The "Win at the Battle Agency" Global Mission is scheduled to start on Jan. 9 and lasts until Jan. 22.

Additional Global Missions are coming later in 2018.

According to an earlier report from Serebii, there are already Global Missions scheduled for February until June. It looks like only one Global Mission will go live per month and the challenges will also differ significantly from one another.

It remains unclear if there will be more Global Missions added beyond the ones that have already been confirmed.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available in the near future.