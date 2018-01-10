Nintendo The third Global Mission is currently underway

"Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" players are currently 1-1 when it comes to Global Missions, but with the third one going live recently, they now have a chance to set a better record.

Whereas the first mission was all about catching Pokémon and the second one asked players to do a lot of Mantine surfing, the third challenge is focusing more on battling.

To be more specific, players are going to need to do a lot of battling at the Battle Agency.

This time around, players are being asked to collectively win at least 100,000 times at the Battle Agency in order to fulfill the main objective for this Global Mission.

If players are able to accomplish that aforementioned feat, they will receive 2,000 Festival Coins each. The reward is even better for those who are Global Link members since they can potentially win up to 4,000 Festival Coins.

There are rewards available even if the third "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" Global Mission is not accomplished. A thousand Festival Coins will be given to all participants even if the mission is not completed, and those who are Global Link subscribers will receive 2,000 Festival Coins for their troubles.

For those players who are unaware of how to begin battling at the agency, developers noted that they will first need to finish Sophocles' trial. Once they are through with that, they can then talk to the receptionist in the Festival Plaza's castle.

Players will have until Jan. 22 to tally the 100,000 wins needed for this Global Mission.

According to an earlier report from Serebii, the next Global Mission will start in February and it will ask players to harvest Poké Beans. Additional Global Missions for March, April, May and June are also expected to go live.

More news about "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" should be made available soon.