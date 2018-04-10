Pokemon official website Latest "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" addition Zeraora

There is a new Pokemon about to be on the loose and it is making its way to "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon."

Joining the ever-growing pocket monster catalog is Zeraora, an Electric-type Mythical Pokemon that sets itself apart from its kind.

While the new "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" entrant remains much of a mystery at the moment, it has been confirmed to be a thunderclap Pokemon.

It does not generate electricity on its own, unlike other Electric types. Instead, it feeds on electricity from its surroundings, stores it as its own electric energy, and uses it at will.

The "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" website indicates that Zeraora's fur tends to stand on end all over its body when it uses massive amounts of electricity.

The official description of the newly revealed Pokemon addition reads: "The Mythical Pokemon Zeraora appears like a thunderbolt! This Pokemon creates a powerful magnetic field by emitting strong electric currents from the pads on its hands and feet. It can use this magnetic field to levitate and move through the air at high speed. Its max speed is said to be about the same as that of a lightning strike."

There is no word yet on when Zeraora officially enters "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon," but fans will get to see it in action in the upcoming film "Pokemon: Everyone's Story."

A shocking discovery has been made in Alola! Get a first look at the Mythical Pokémon Zeraora in #PokemonUltraSunMoon: https://t.co/beXanSComf pic.twitter.com/llRR6RQCIw — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 9, 2018

While it is only now that Zeraora has been officially added to the family, murmurs about the Pokemon has been around for a while. Not long after "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" were released, references to the Mythical Pokemon were discovered by dataminers buried in the game's coding.

The unveiling of Zeraora is expected to be followed by an official announcement of a new "Pokemon" game. At this point, the one for the Nintendo Switch comes to mind, and since details on that installment are scarce at the moment, the new Pokemon's arrival might change that.

The release of a new Pokemon often heralds the announcement of a new game. This was the case for Marshadow, whose reveal came not long before "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" were made official. It was then let loose a month before the two games were made available.

If this will be the case for Zeraora, too, this means that fans might have to wait a couple of months before they see the Mythical Pokemon in action in "Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon." In fact, it would not be a surprise if Nintendo makes it close to the movie's release, which is in July.

After that, the hope is that news about the "Pokemon" game on the Nintendo Switch will come to light. If not, the game studio might instead lift the veil of the rumored "Pokemon Rumble" spinoff.

For those who are not in the know, Nintendo recently trademarked a name associated with the offshoot series. This new game is expected to be released on the Switch as well.

At the moment, however, nothing is confirmed yet, but Zeraora's "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" entrance is set to expand the franchise in big ways.