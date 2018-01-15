'Pokken Tournament DX' DLC: 2 New Pokémon Being Added and More

(Photo: Nintendo) An image from "Pokken Tournament DX."

One of the biggest reveals during the surprise Nintendo Direct presentation is a new downloadable content (DLC) pack for "Pokken Tournament DX."

Officially referred to as Battle Pack, the DLC will bring together new Pokémon characters to the Nintendo Switch fighting game.

The new "Pokken Tournament DX" DLC will be released in two parts. The first one set to be released on Jan. 31 will bring the Steel and Ghost Pokemon Aegislash to the fold. Along with the Royal Sword pocket monster are Mega Rayquaza and Mimikyu serving as support characters.

It will be a while before the second part of the expansion will be released though. It will not be available until March 23, but it should be worth the wait.

The second part of the "Pokken Tournament DX" DLC will make the Water-type Pokémon Blastoise a playable fighter in the game. Mew and Celebi will also be added as support characters.

Players can order the Battle Pack DLC now and those who do will be able to score bonuses in the form of a new selection of avatar items.

Released last year to bring "Pokken Tournament" port for the Nintendo Switch, "Pokken Tournament DX" is the first game to bring Pokemon to the console. The official description for the game reads:

Introducing the first Pokémon title for the Nintendo Switch console. Take direct control of one of 21 prized Pokémon fighters to defeat other Pokemon in arena fights. Call upon Support Pokémon to assist in the fight, then unleash your Pokemon unique Burst Attack to climb atop the ranks. With all new modes and new ways to battle with friends, this is your chance to become champion of the Ferrum Region!

Leading up to the surprise Nintendo Direct, many fans were hoping that a new full-on "Pokémon" game will be announced for the commercially successful console as well.

Despite the reports, however, it looks like it will be a while before a new "Pokémon" game for the Nintendo Switch will be unveiled. Instead, gamers can expect new Pokémon to be revealed instead.