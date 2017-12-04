Facebook/OfficialPoldark/ 'Poldark' airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on PBS

"Poldark" season 3 ended its run last month, but the series will still return for a fourth season. In fact, series writer Debbie Horsfield already teased that the new season would introduce a new villain and feature real-life characters from 18th century London politics.

According to reports, the BBC network was pleased with the performance of season 3, so they plan to follow its summer schedule and air the next run in the early summer of next year. According to Horsfield, there is no reason to change the schedule of the series, considering how well the series fared last season.

"I think it has held its own over the summer and so I am guessing that — and it is a guess — that there's no reason to change that. The thing about the English weather is it's so terrible and it's still raining outside anyway so people stay in to watch TV. Everyone's pleased with the viewing figures and so many people are watching," said Horsfield. She added that since they started filming in September, an early summer premiere date for season 4 is highly likely.

As for its plot, the new season will reportedly cover the final third of Winston Graham's sixth "Poldark" book, "The Four Swans," and the entirety of book seven, "The Angry Tide." Season 4 will find Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) in Westminster, where he will beat George and take his seat. "At the end of this series we see him coming to the realization that next time a seat is offered he has to take it," Horsfield added.

Horsfield revealed that while Ross is not desperate to go to Westminster, a catastrophic event in the premiere episode will make him realize that in order to have the power to instigate change, he has to get out of his comfort zone.

BBC has yet to announce when season 4 will premiere.