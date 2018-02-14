'Poldark' Season 4 Premiere Date, Spoilers: Aidan Turner Previews Earlier Release, Marital Drama

Facebook/OfficialPoldark Promotional image for 'Poldark'

The fourth season of "Poldark" does not have a specific premiere date yet, but star Aidan Turner has teased that it will come earlier than last year.

It is already known that "Poldark" will return sometime in the summer, but an exact date remains to be announced. However, while speaking to Radio Times, Turner, who plays the titular Ross Poldark, revealed a small detail about the potential air date of the upcoming fourth season of the BBC One series.

"I think it's probably a different time to last year, it's probably earlier from what I can gather," he said.

Turner also teased some plot details that fans can look forward to. It can be recalled that the third season concluded with Ross and Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) unsure about the future of their marriage after the latter cheated with Hugh Armitage (Josh Whitehouse).

"They might start off a bit rocky and they might try to figure things out. It's a very real relationship, these things can happen in a marriage," the actor previewed. "I think we tackle it in a very real way. It's something an audience will understand."

The end of season 3 also saw Ross coming to the decision of becoming a politician after witnessing the negative effects of George Warleggan's (Jack Farthing) policies. Scriptwriter Debbie Horsfield revealed in the same publication that Ross does win against George, though he will not be too eager to take a seat at Westminster.

However, she also previewed "a catastrophic happening" in the season 4 premiere that will push him. But, just because George will be defeated by Ross in parliament does not mean he will not be around to cause other problems.

"When they're around we're never too far away from some sort of scrap so there's a little bit of that this year," Turner teased.

Apart from George, Horsfield also teased a new villain named Monk Adderley being introduced in the new season. "He's completely amoral but such a vividly drawn character," she described.

"Poldark" season 4 is expected to premiere in the summer.